New president, Vice President elected for UPASI

Coimbatore, Sept 27 (PIT) M P. Cherian was Monday elected the president of the United Planters Association of Southern India (UPASI) for the year 2021 at its Annual General Meeting at Coonoor in Nilgiris district..

Cherian is the Managing Director of The Cottanad Plantations Limited and The Nilambur Rubber Company Limited, with its head quarters at Calicut, Kerala Jeffry Rebello was elected as vice president of the association for the period.

He was the Chairman of the Karnataka Planters Association in 2006-07 and has served on the UPASI Executive Committee and been the Coffee Committee Chairman for the last 3 years, an UPASI release said.

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)