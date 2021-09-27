Left Menu

UK fuel industry says it expects demand to return to normal soon

Reuters | London | Updated: 27-09-2021 21:11 IST | Created: 27-09-2021 21:11 IST
UK fuel industry says it expects demand to return to normal soon
  • United Kingdom

Britain's fuel suppliers said on Monday they expected normal demand to return in the coming days after a spate of panic-buying led pumps to run dry at filling stations across the country.

"There is plenty of fuel at UK refineries and terminals, and as an industry we are working closely with the government to help ensure fuel is available to be delivered to stations across the country," said a joint statement from the fuel industry, including BP, Shell and ExxonMobil's Esso.

"As many cars are now holding more fuel than usual, we expect that demand will return to its normal levels in the coming days, easing pressures on fuel station forecourts. We would encourage everyone to buy fuel as they usually would."

