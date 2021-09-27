Left Menu

Navi Mumbai metro phase 1 gets Telecom ministry's 'dynamic clearance certificate'

PTI | Thane | Updated: 27-09-2021 21:24 IST | Created: 27-09-2021 21:24 IST
Phase 1 of the Navi Mumbai metro project, from Belapur to Pendhar, has received 'dynamic clearance certificate' from the Union ministry of telecommunications, which is an important step towards commissioning the line, a CIDCO official said on Monday.

After this certificate, the next step would be certification from the Railway ministry's Research Design and Standards Organisation (RDSO), following which trials to get final clearance from the Commissioner of Metro Rail Safety (CMRS) can start, said CIDCO managing director Sanjay Mukherjee.

