IPM India inaugurates its 'Office of the Future' in Gurugram (CBD)

All set to implement a hybrid work model fostering an enhanced culture of creativity and collaboration GURUGRAM, India, Sept. 28, 2021 /PRNewswire/ -- IPM India Wholesale Trading Private Limited ('IPM India') inaugurated its future ready, cutting-edge new office facility in Gurugram. Located at DLF Cyber Park, the new office embodies a culture of creativity, innovation, and collaboration in line with the company's vison of transforming inside out. Embracing the new normal, the office space has been designed to support a Smart Work environment which is a blend of a hybrid work model providing flexibility to employees to work onsite or remotely through a safe, secure, advanced, and empowered office space.

IPM India has always driven a culture that strengthens workforce capabilities - sparking ''out-of-box'', futuristic thinking. The company encourages an open and free mind always supporting a forward-looking approach both for business and 360-degree employee development – where insightful, creative, disruptive, innovations - focusing on organizations' core values are always welcome and appreciated. In line, the IPM India office was built to reflect this cultural ethos to create a welcoming, diverse, inclusive and an inspiring workspace for its employees while stimulating a sense of pride and belonging. The office space has been designed around social interaction and collaboration and is digitally advanced with great emphasis placed on technology and spaces to seamlessly support teamwork and engagement.

Speaking at the occasion, Alexander Reisch, MD, IPM India, said, ''Today was a very special day as we officially inaugurated IPM India's new home – our state-of-the-art new office at Delhi NCR (part of the capital's CBD area). Our new office was devised on three critical parameters; Firstly, it had to be in line with our vision of transforming the organization inside out and outside in, built on the ethos of newer ways of working with the introduction of an open office concept to encourage collaboration and creativity.Secondly, we wanted to create an advanced, evolved, and empowered office space for our employees.Thirdly and most importantly to ensure health, safety & security for all employees, especially at the back of the pandemic, with the ''New normal'' upon us, necessitated the implementation of remote working. As a forward-looking organization we were quick to embrace the change and were one of the first to launch the Smart Work hybrid model based on our employees' feedback, providing flexibility to work from office or remotely.'' Centered around the employee experience, the new office adopts a youthful minimalistic look and feel, donning a hue of colors, designs, and aesthetics. The workplace has been designed in a holistic way with employee wellbeing and safety being the key priority as they return back to work. The office has efficient workspaces and layouts that support social distancing and reduced density while ensuring maximum usage of natural resources, enabling better air quality, enhanced natural lighting, acoustic design, and user control of interior spaces.

Designed by Space Matrix Design Consultants Pvt. Ltd., a global workplace design and build consulting firm, the new office is spread across 15097 sq. ft of area with an open seating layout, multiple collaborative spaces for creative interactions and smaller spaces for individual working needs. The office also includes a cafeteria designed as an open kitchenette with a choice of informal seating options, a recreation area and a wellness room which also serves as Mother's room for nursing mothers.

It also boasts of multiple enclosed phone booths designed like the world renowned 'London Phone Booths' across the floor to provide a quiet and private space to take a phone call or do focused work. The meeting rooms are brought alive by themes in lifestyle images that are chic, hip & trendy and relatable – symbolizing team spirit while recognizing individuals – with meritocracy, empathy, inclusion & diversity.

The artwork of the walls is a blend of young, vibrant colorful life images, graffiti - bringing alive our culture and organizational mission & vision thinking in an artistic, applicable, creative manner - not prescriptive but action oriented. Also break away moments of gazing at images of scenic iconic travel destinations – a moment to bounce away from their tasks every now and then! In addition, industry recognitions highlighting our strong Employee Value Proposition - like Great Place to Work, Equal Salary certification, Top Employer motivate and encourage us.

IPM India's new office is Platinum LEED certified which is third-party sustainability verification that signifies the highest standard of healthy, efficient, and sustainable design. The new office marks the company's continued commitment to sustainability and planet. About IPM India Wholesale Trading Private Limited IPM India Wholesale Trading Private Limited is a joint venture between Philip Morris Brands Sarl of Switzerland and two Indian entities, Godfrey Phillips India Limited and K.K. Modi Investment & Financial Services Private Limited.

Photo: https://mma.prnewswire.com/media/1636939/IPM_India_Gurugram_Office.jpg PWR PWR

