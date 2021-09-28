FTSE 100 flat as mining stocks weigh; Smiths Group top gainer

London's FTSE 100 was subdued on Tuesday as losses in mining heavyweights outweighed strength in energy shares, while Smiths Group topped the blue-chip index after the technology company delivered positive full-year results. Shares of Smiths Group jumped 4.1% after the UK-based company signed a binding agreement to sell its medical devices unit, Smiths Medical, and declared a dividend of 26 pence following robust annual earnings.

The blue-chip FTSE 100 index was flat with gains in Royal Dutch Shell and BP being outweighed by weakness in miners Rio Tinto and Anglo American. The domestically focussed mid-cap index dropped 0.5%, with travel and leisure stocks among the top losers.

In company news, Goldman Sachs' Petershill Partners unit traded at 350 pence per share in its debut. Bookrunners had set a price band of 320 pence-380 pence per share. Shares of Ferguson Plc gained 1.7% after the plumbing parts distributor reported a higher annual profit.

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)