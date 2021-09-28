Sun Pharma launches Chericof 12 for cough management

Sun Pharmaceutical Industries on Tuesday said it has launched a novel formulation in cough management - Chericof 12 - in the country.

The medication is the first prescription cough syrup in India which gives relief for up to 12 hours, the Mumbai-based drug major said in a statement.

It is manufactured using Polistirex technology for sustained release of the drug, it added.

Chericof 12 is approved for patients of age group six years and above.

“The Polistirex technology used in Chericof 12 helps in improving patient compliance and avoids the need for frequent dosing,'' Sun Pharma India Business CEO Kirti Ganorkar noted.

Polistirex technology involves the complexation of two drugs, Dextromethorphan Hydrobromide and Chlorpheniramine maleate with resins.

The resin granules of both drugs are added in suspension to form Chericof 12.

Complexation of drugs with polistirex not only provides sustained release but also masks the bitter taste making it more palatable.

Chericof 12 is a prescription product and should only be taken on the doctor's advice, the drug maker stated.

Sun Pharma is the world's fourth largest specialty generic pharmaceutical company and India's top drug firm.

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)