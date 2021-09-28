Jordan's state carrier to resume direct flights to Damascus as from Oct 3
Reuters | Amman | Updated: 28-09-2021 15:56 IST | Created: 28-09-2021 15:56 IST
- Country:
- Jordan
Jordan's state carrier Royal Jordanian (RJ) will resume direct flights to Damascus as of Oct. 3, an official statement on state-owned Mamlaka television said.
Flights had been suspended due to the decade old conflict in Syria.
(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)
Advertisement