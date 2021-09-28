Left Menu

Maha: three dead, driver missing after ST bus swept away on flooded bridge

But Sheikh Salim alias Babu Sheikh Ibrahim 50, resident of Hyderabad Indal Mahindre 35, resident of Pusad in the district, and conductor Bhimrao Nagrikar, resident of Nagpur, died and their bodies were recovered, it said.Bus driver Suresh Surewar was still missing.

PTI | Yavatmal | Updated: 28-09-2021 23:43 IST | Created: 28-09-2021 23:43 IST
Maha: three dead, driver missing after ST bus swept away on flooded bridge
Representative Image Image Credit: ANI
  • Country:
  • India

Three persons died after a state transport bus was swept away while crossing an inundated bridge in eastern Maharashtra's Yavatmal district on Tuesday morning, officials said.

Marathwada and parts of Vidarbha received very heavy rains during the day, causing floods in many places. The incident took place around 8 am at Dahagaon bridge in Umarkhed tehsil when the semi-luxury bus of the Maharashtra State Road Transport Corporation (MSRTC) was going from Nagpur to Nanded.

The bus got swept away while passing through the bridge which was flooded following heavy rains, and then overturned, an official said.

There were four passengers in the bus besides the driver and conductor, Umarkhed tehsildar Anand Deolgaonkar said.

In a late night release, the district administration said passengers Sharad Fulmali (27) and Subramanyam Tokla (48) were rescued. But Sheikh Salim alias Babu Sheikh Ibrahim (50), resident of Hyderabad; Indal Mahindre (35), resident of Pusad in the district, and conductor Bhimrao Nagrikar, resident of Nagpur, died and their bodies were recovered, it said.

Bus driver Suresh Surewar was still missing. Rescue operation will resume in the morning, it said.

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

TRENDING

1
You can now try live translated captions in Google Meet

You can now try live translated captions in Google Meet

 Global
2
Amazon Connect gets three new capabilities including voice ID authentication

Amazon Connect gets three new capabilities including voice ID authentication

 United States
3
Sports News Roundup: Cricket-Perth Ashes test in doubt due to COVID-19 curbs - minister; Gymnastics-Biles says she should have quit before Tokyo Games and more

Sports News Roundup: Cricket-Perth Ashes test in doubt due to COVID-19 curbs...

 Global
4
NASA launches powerful Landsat 9 satellite to monitor Earth's landscapes

NASA launches powerful Landsat 9 satellite to monitor Earth's landscapes

 United States

DevShots

Latest News

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

With Elections Approaching, a Better Future for Iraq?

How Chinese investments in Africa are harming the continent

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-130-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2021