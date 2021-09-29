Left Menu

Britannia collaborates with Accenture to accelerate its digital transformation

PTI | New Delhi | Updated: 29-09-2021 14:12 IST | Created: 29-09-2021 14:12 IST
Packaged-food major Britannia Industries has collaborated with the global IT and professional services company Accenture to accelerate its digital transformation across multiple retail channels.

Accenture, through a digital transformation program, has helped Britannia Industries to accelerate innovation, capture value and improve the customer and supplier experience, a joint statement said.

''For Britannia's large network of suppliers, this project will help streamline procurement and supply chain management, using SAP Ariba solutions to expedite digital onboarding, contract management and procurement processes,'' it said.

The new system has increased the visibility and accessibility of data across the organization and enabled deeper use of automation and analytics to guide business decisions.

''By digitizing more than 80 manufacturing units and 50 warehouses, Britannia can significantly reduce IT operational costs and unlock capital for innovation and growth initiatives,'' it said.

Commenting on the development Britannia Executive Director & CFO N Venkataraman said, ''we believe the digital transformation of our business, supported by Accenture, will play a pivotal role in growing our business at speed and scale with data-backed insights and operational efficiencies.'' ''By transforming Britannia's core operations, we have helped build a digital backbone that will not only benefit their entire value chain of suppliers, retailers and partners, but also creates a solid foundation for innovation and new growth opportunities in today’s integrated marketplace,'' said Manish Gupta, managing director and lead for Accenture's Products practice in India.

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

