Congress leader from Rajasthan utilizes social media to lead the fight against Covid

Congress leader and social activist Govind Patel, using the power of social media, stressed on the Rajasthan Government's Covid-related schemes to help people amid the pandemic.

ANI | New Delhi | Updated: 29-09-2021 15:19 IST | Created: 29-09-2021 15:19 IST
New Delhi [India], September 29 (ANI/ThePRTree): Congress leader and social activist Govind Patel, using the power of social media, stressed on the Rajasthan Government's Covid-related schemes to help people amid the pandemic. Govind with assistance from the IT Cell of Sikar Congress launched the campaign of #SikarCongressHelpDesk on Twitter and Facebook with the idea to alleviate people stuck in times of need. The district administration had honoured him for his acts of kindness regarding the same.

Utilizing the power of social media, Govind made sure that all the state's guidelines and protocols during Covid reach the general public and are followed without any lag. Helping people in saving their own lives as well as the lives of their close ones is something which Govind had tirelessly worked towards. He has garnered a lot of appreciation by Congress State President Minister Govind Singh Dotasara and Rajasthan Health Minister Raghu Sharma for his constant efforts. Moreover, he was appreciated for his active contribution on Facebook in a LIVE program on Zee News. Govind Patel, a social activist, and a leader is also the Sikar Congress Social Media Incharge. The young humanitarian has worked hard by smartly utilizing resources he had access to in order to help a lot of victims who requested him for help on social media platforms.

Talking about his endeavours, and the part he is playing in helping society, Govind Patel says, "Covid unleashed havoc upon the people all across the globe and India too was not spared. There was complete chaos as the health infrastructure of the country crumbled during the deadly second wave. People came forward and started using Social Media to reach out to victims. There were a lot of individuals that were actively engaged with lakhs of SOS and emergency tweets in order to provide them with relevant information or medical aids. Serving people is something which is a moral duty of every citizen and being a leader, it has always been my priority to put my best foot forward and handle the same effectively. " The young leader who started his career in politics as a student leader affiliated to the student wing of Congress- NSUI has been a great source of help for people during the tough times of Covid. He has very well shown to the world that there is nothing bigger than helping the ones who are seeking help.

This story is provided by ThePRTree. ANI will not be responsible in any way for the content of this article. (ANI/ThePRTree)

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

