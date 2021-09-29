Herald Global Awards IRIS Home Fragrances as Prestigious Brands of India 2021

The award was given in the FMCG Fresheners and Fragrance Category & Mr. Anik receives award for Marketing Meister Bengaluru, Karnataka, India (NewsVoir) IRIS Home Fragrances, India’s spatial fragrance brand, has been awarded as one of the Prestigious Brands of India 2021 by Herald Global on 29th August 2021, in the FMCG Fresheners and Fragrance Category. Mr. AnikBanerjea, Chief Business Creator, Ripple Fragrances, was named Marketing Meister at the ceremony, which was held in Marriott hotel Goa. He also received the award on behalf of the brand. The brand specializes in a wide range of home fragrances that help de-stress and make the indoor environment a healthier place. The fragrances offered by the brand are designed to rejuvenate, relax and energise the mind.

Mr. Kiran Ranga was interviewed by Herald Global, as soon as the award was announced. To watch the full interview with IRIS' Managing Director Mr. Kiran Ranga – click this link youtu.be/yB5kmFe0tnM Brand Advertising Research & Consulting Pvt. Ltd. (BARC) recognises leading brands from various countries such as India, Japan, Thailand, Singapore, Philippines, Hong Kong, Indonesia, Sri Lanka, Malaysia, Korea, Saudi Arabia, Bangladesh, Qatar, and UAE and brings the best brands to forefront and grows their potential by creating a position on the map.

Speaking on winning the award, Mr. Kiran Ranga, Managing Director, Ripple Fragrances, said, “It is a moment of pride and happiness for us at IRIS. The award not only recognises us as a brand, but also the people behind the brand. The artisans, the front-end & back-end teams, and our loyal customers who placed their trust in us. This trust inspires us to believe in our work and pushes us to put out excellent quality products for them. We are humbled by this honour. We would like to express our gratitude to the Herald Global for recognising and awarding us with this prestigious award of the year.” “This award will be a reminder for us to do better every day and set the benchmark for Indian Fragrance in the world and also expand the Home Fragrance category in India,” he adds.

The brands that receive awards are chosen after extensive research, which includes an extensive primary survey conducted among the target audience. In phase I, 500 brands were shortlisted, and in phase II, 200 brands were shortlisted. IRIS Home Fragrances was chosen as the winner after passing the criteria of Trust, Image, Sustainability, Positioning, Growth, and Reach, among other parameters. The result was further analysed by a panel of experts and was ranked on a scale of 1 to 10 (where 1 is the lowest and 10 is the highest).

IRIS believes in creating customer delight through new product instructions. Being responsible, the brand practices the safety first rule, they are proactive in the use of safe raw materials that are compliant with global regulations. The brand has successful collaborative relationships with vendors, trade partners, and all stakeholders at Iris. They are great believers in the power of fragrances to refresh body and mind, and this belief is manifested in all their products. They have created awareness and made consumers in the metro and mini-metros understand the importance of home fragrances in their lives. About Ripple Fragrances Ripple Fragrances Pvt. Ltd. is a division of the NR Group - with headquarters at Mysore. The NR Group was established in 1948 and is the market leader in incense sticks with its flagship brand “Cycle”. The NR Group is vertically integrated with the fragrance domain. It is one of the few Indian marketing companies that creates and blends its perfumes in-house. NESSO, a subsidiary of the NR Group, manufactures floral and herbal extracts. It is a global market share leader in Tuberose and Jasmine extracts. Building on the Group's competence in fragrance creation, Ripple Fragrances has forayed into the personal care and air care segment in India. In personal care, it has launched deodorants and perfumes under the brand name DNA. In air care, Ripple Fragrances has introduced a plethora of offerings under the Iris and Lia brands. Lia offers spatial fragrancing solutions for the home, office and mobile space. Iris harnesses the power of Aromacology to provide wellbeing through novel delivery systems.

Image: Mr. Kiran Ranga, Managing Director, Ripple Fragrances in an exclusive interview with Herald Global

