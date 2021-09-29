Centre approves doubling of Rajkot-Kanalus, Nimach-Ratlam railway lines

The government on Wednesday approved the doubling of the Rajkot-Kanalus railway line in Gujarat and the Nimach-Ratlam railway line in Madhya Pradesh.

The decision was taken by the Cabinet Committee on Economic Affairs (CCEA), chaired by Prime Minister Narendra Modi.

''The total estimated cost of the project will be Rs 1,080.58 crore and its escalated completion cost is Rs 1,168.13 crore,'' the government said in a statement after the meeting. The total length of doubling of the line is 111.20 km and the project will be completed in four years.

''Doubling of the section will increase the capacity and more traffic can be introduced on the system. The proposed doubling from Rajkot to Kanalus would lead to the all-round development of the Saurashtra region,'' the statement added.

For the doubling of the Nimach-Ratlam railway line, the total estimated cost of the project will be at Rs 1,095.88 crore and its escalated/completion cost is Rs 1,184.67 crore, it said. ''The total length of doubling of the line is 132.92 km. The project will be completed in four years,'' the statement said.

Doubling of the Nimach-Ratlam section will increase the capacity of the section, it said.

