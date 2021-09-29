Left Menu

Indian Overseas Bank out of PCA watchlist: RBI

PTI | Mumbai | Updated: 29-09-2021 20:11 IST | Created: 29-09-2021 20:11 IST
The Reserve Bank on Wednesday removed Indian Overseas Bank from Prompt Corrective Action Framework (PCAF), following improvement in various parameters and a written commitment that the state-owned lender will comply with the minimum capital norms.

On a review of the performance of the IOB, the Board for Financial Supervision on the basis of the published financial results for 2020-21 found that the bank was not in breach of the PCA parameter, the RBI said in a statement.

The bank has provided a written commitment that it would comply with the norms of Minimum Regulatory Capital, Net NPA and Leverage ratio on an ongoing basis, it added. The lender has also apprised the RBI of the structural and systemic improvements that it has put in place, which would help the bank in continuing to meet these commitments. ''Taking all the above into consideration, it has been decided that Indian Overseas Bank is taken out of the PCA restrictions subject to certain conditions and continuous monitoring,'' the central bank added. IOB was placed under PCA in 2015. Earlier this month, the RBI had taken also removed UCO Bank from the PCA Framework. Still, one public sector lender Central Bank of India is in PCA. PCA is triggered when banks breach certain regulatory requirements such as return on asset, minimum capital, and quantum of the non-performing asset.

PCA restrictions disable the bank in several ways to lend freely and force it to operate under a restrictive environment that turns out to be a hurdle to growth.

Shares of IOB closed at Rs 20.50 apiece, up 0.74 per cent on BSE. The RBI's decision was announced after the close of marketing hours. The bank had posted a yearly net profit of Rs 831 crore for the year ended March 2021.

