Centre approves doubling of Rajkot-Kanalus, Nimach-Ratlam railway lines

The government on Wednesday approved the doubling of the Rajkot-Kanalus railway line in Gujarat and the Nimach-Ratlam railway line in Madhya Pradesh.

The decision was taken by the Cabinet Committee on Economic Affairs (CCEA), chaired by Prime Minister Narendra Modi.

The total estimated cost of the project will be Rs 1,080.58 crore and its escalated completion cost is Rs 1,168.13 crore, the government said in a statement after the meeting. The total length of doubling of the line is 111.20 km and the project will be completed in four years.

Speaking to reporters in Gujarat via video conferencing, Railway Minister Ashwini Vaishnaw said that the doubling of the 111-km railway line between Rajkot and Kanalus in Gujarat's Jamnagar and Saurashtra region will create new economic possibilities and improve passenger facilities.

''The project of doubling of Rajkot-Kanalus railway line will create new economic possibilities in Devbhumi Dwarka, Porbandar, Sikka, Okha and Jamnagar, with heavy industrialisation, ports and cultural values. People will get better facilities with these projects,'' he said.

The single railway line is currently running at 157 per cent capacity, with 30 pairs of passenger trains and eight pairs of goods trains, and the track is saturated, he said. ''With doubling, the track capacity will increase, and we will be able to provide more services in the region,'' the minister said. The railway line between Rajkot and Kanalus currently handles goods traffic comprising coal, cement, fertiliser and food grains. With the doubling, it projects substantial goods traffic from big industries such as Reliance Petroleum, ESSAR Oil and Tata Chemicals, the government release said. ''Doubling of the section will increase the capacity and more traffic can be introduced on the system. The proposed doubling from Rajkot to Kanalus would lead to the all-round development of the Saurashtra region,'' it said For the doubling of the Nimach-Ratlam railway line, the total estimated cost of the project will be at Rs 1,095.88 crore and its escalated/completion cost is Rs 1,184.67 crore, it said. ''The total length of doubling of the line is 132.92 km. The project will be completed in four years,'' the statement said.

The line capacity utilisation of Nimach-Ratlam section is up to 145.6% with maintenance blocks. Due to proximity of cement industries, additional freight traffic of 5.67 million ton per annum is expected from first year which will increase to 9.45 million ton per annum in 11th year.

This will provide easy connectivity as well as well result in socio-economic development of region. Project will also boost tourism in the area as many historical sites including Fort of Unchagarh are situated in the project area, the railways said.

Doubling of Nimach-Ratlam section will increase the capacity of section. Thus, more goods and passenger trains can be introduced on the system.

