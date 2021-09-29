Saudi Crown prince discusses Yemen plans with U.S. National security adviser - SPA
Saudi Arabia's crown prince Mohammed bin Salman discussed the kingdom’s initiative to end the Yemeni crisis during discussions with U.S. National Security Adviser Jake Sullivan, Saudi state news agency SPA said on Wednesday. The initiative includes a comprehensive ceasefire under U.N. supervision and the opening of Yemen's Sanaa international airport for flights to and from selected locations, SPA said.
SPA said Sullivan affirmed his country's commitment to support the kingdom defending its territory against threats, including missile and drone attacks backed by Iran.
