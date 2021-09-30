Left Menu

No Chhat celebrations to be allowed in public places, river banks in Delhi: DDMA

No Chhat celebrations will be allowed at public places and river banks in the national capital, and fairs and food stalls will not be permitted during festivals, the Delhi Disaster Management Authority announced on Thursday.The authority in its fresh COVID-19 guidelines, however, said that restrictions on large gatherings and congregations have been relaxed only to the extent of celebration of festivals till November 15.Fairs, melas, food stalls, jhoolas, rallies and processions will not be permitted during festivals in Delhi.

PTI | New Delhi | Updated: 30-09-2021 14:48 IST | Created: 30-09-2021 14:48 IST
No Chhat celebrations to be allowed in public places, river banks in Delhi: DDMA
  • Country:
  • India

No Chhat celebrations will be allowed at public places and river banks in the national capital, and fairs and food stalls will not be permitted during festivals, the Delhi Disaster Management Authority announced on Thursday.

The authority in its fresh COVID-19 guidelines, however, said that restrictions on large gatherings and congregations have been relaxed only to the extent of celebration of festivals till November 15.

''Fairs, melas, food stalls, jhoolas, rallies and processions will not be permitted during festivals in Delhi. Chhat pooja celebration shall not be allowed in public places and people are advised to celebrate the same at their homes,'' the Delhi Disaster Management Authority (DDMA) said in an official order.

''All event organsiers will have to obtain requisite permissions from the district magistrate (DM) concerned for organising festival events, well in advance. No permission shall be granted by DMs or authorities for conducting any event in containment zones,'' it added.

The DDMA clarified that no standing or squatting will be allowed at festive events and only sitting on chairs with social distancing will be permitted.

''It may be noted that restrictions on gatherings and large congregations imposed earlier are being relaxed only to the extent of allowing celebrations of upcoming festivals till November 15,'' it added.

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

TRENDING

1
Health News Roundup: New Zealand's COVID cases jump as its battles Delta variant; COVID-19 pill developers aim to top Merck, Pfizer efforts and more

Health News Roundup: New Zealand's COVID cases jump as its battles Delta var...

 Global
2
Study shows counting cells may find how cancer spreads

Study shows counting cells may find how cancer spreads

 United States
3
Tunisian president appoints Najla Bouden Romdhane as prime minister

Tunisian president appoints Najla Bouden Romdhane as prime minister

 Tunisia
4
Android users can now replace Google Meet background with video

Android users can now replace Google Meet background with video

 Global

DevShots

Latest News

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

With Elections Approaching, a Better Future for Iraq?

How Chinese investments in Africa are harming the continent

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-130-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2021