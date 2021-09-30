No Chhat celebrations to be allowed in public places, river banks in Delhi: DDMA

No Chhat celebrations will be allowed at public places and river banks in the national capital, and fairs and food stalls will not be permitted during festivals, the Delhi Disaster Management Authority announced on Thursday.

The authority in its fresh COVID-19 guidelines, however, said that restrictions on large gatherings and congregations have been relaxed only to the extent of celebration of festivals till November 15.

''Fairs, melas, food stalls, jhoolas, rallies and processions will not be permitted during festivals in Delhi. Chhat pooja celebration shall not be allowed in public places and people are advised to celebrate the same at their homes,'' the Delhi Disaster Management Authority (DDMA) said in an official order.

''All event organsiers will have to obtain requisite permissions from the district magistrate (DM) concerned for organising festival events, well in advance. No permission shall be granted by DMs or authorities for conducting any event in containment zones,'' it added.

The DDMA clarified that no standing or squatting will be allowed at festive events and only sitting on chairs with social distancing will be permitted.

''It may be noted that restrictions on gatherings and large congregations imposed earlier are being relaxed only to the extent of allowing celebrations of upcoming festivals till November 15,'' it added.

