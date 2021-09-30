Roche Launches cobas pure Integrated Solutions Analyser Offering More than 230 Tests across Disease Areas

• With a footprint of just two square meters, cobas pure provides clinical labs with access to more than 230 diagnostic tests across a wide range of disease areas including infectious diseases, oncology and cardiology.

• Plastic generated per test result has been reduced by up to 78% due to the smaller size of the reagent package while offering more testing per package.

• Is seamlessly compatible with cobas infinity laboratory solution, a browser based software that bridges pre-analytics, analytics and post- analytics while driving intelligent sample processing and auto-validation for efficient result management.

MUMBAI, India, Sept. 30, 2021 /PRNewswire/ -- Roche Diagnostics India today announced the launch of cobas pure integrated solutions analyzer with a more intelligent system particularly suitable for a large number of labs and hospitals operating in India, to make better use of their space and expand their offering of high medical value tests for the benefit of patients.

This new compact analyser combines clinical chemistry, immunoassay and Ion Concentration Measurement (ISE) diagnostic testing on a single platform, helping labs simplify daily operations with limited space and resources. Cobas pure analyser offers longest onboard stability of reagents allowing labs to expand their test menu.

Built on the latest technology, cobas pure integrated solutions analyser provides labs with an integrated system that focuses on the automation of manual tasks. This reduces the hands-on maintenance time of technicians to just 5 minutes per day which is 80 per cent less than previous generation systems. This will help improve the productivity of lab personnel whilst also enabling faster delivery of test results and clinical decision-making.

With a footprint of just two square meters, cobas pure analyser is smaller than previous generation systems. It is able to perform up to 870 tests per hour whilst providing medium-sized labs with access to the full clinical chemistry and immunochemistry assay menu from Roche, which includes more than 230 diagnostic tests across a wide range of disease areas such as critical care, infectious diseases, including COVID-19, Women's Health, Oncology, Cardiology, Endocrinology and TDM (Therapeutic Drug Monitoring).

Announcing the launch, Narendra Varde, Managing Director, Roche Diagnostic India and Neighboring Markets said, ''Cobas pure offers diverse critical and complex tests for patients. This consolidation of test menu would enable labs to speedily perform hundreds of different tests using just a single test tube of blood sample from patients. Through cobas pure, the consolidated test menu can reach beyond metros into a large number of cities where testing menu may be presently limited.'' Furthermore, to ensure simple and effective coordination across healthcare networks, cobas pure integrated solutions provides fully standardized results and operational compatibility with cobas pro integrated solutions - Roche's latest analyser designed for larger labs. Cobas pure integrated solutions analyser is also fully compatible with the cobas infinity laboratory solution, a software solution designed to optimize information processing from ordering to result management, while intelligently automating the entire sample flow from receipt to storage and bringing meaningful insights for informed decision making.

Cobas pure integrated solutions comes with a number of innovations including automated maintenance and calibration and completely ready to use reagents that help simplify overall lab operations.

In line with Roche's continuous focus on driving sustainable practices across business practices and offerings, the plastic generated per test result has been reduced by up to 78% due to smaller reagent pack sizes with higher number of tests per pack. Roche has been recognised for the twelfth consecutive year, as one of the most sustainable companies in the pharmaceuticals industry by the Dow Jones Sustainability Indices (DJSI).

Also, the required sample volume per test has been reduced on average by 43% compared to previous generation cobas systems.

About Roche Diagnostics India Roche Diagnostics India Pvt. Ltd. established in the year 2002 has offices located in Chennai, Delhi, Kolkata and Mumbai with over 400 employees. Our broad range of innovative diagnostic tests and systems play a pivotal role in the groundbreaking area of integrated healthcare solutions and cover early detection, targeted screening, evaluation and monitoring of disease. Roche Diagnostics India works with the objective of ''Doing now what patients need next'', thus preparing for the nation's future healthcare needs.

References To learn more about cobas pure integrated solutions system, please visit: https://diagnostics.roche.com/in/en_gb/products/systems/cobas-pure-integrated-solutions.html To learn more about cobas pro integrated solutions, please visit: https://diagnostics.roche.com/in/en_gb/products/systems/cobas-pro-integrated-solutions.html To learn more about the cobas infinity laboratory solution, please visit: https://diagnostics.roche.com/in/en_gb/products/systems/cobas-infinity-laboratory-solution.html All trademarks used or mentioned in this release are protected by law.

