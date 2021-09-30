Rajat Banerji takes over as IDSA Chairman

The Indian Direct Selling Association (IDSA) on Thursday said Amway India's Rajat Banerji has taken over the role of the new chairman.

Banerji, who is Vice-President - Corporate Affairs of Amway India, will lead the apex direct selling industry body till 2023, said an IDSA statement.

Oriflame India's Corporate Affairs Director Vivek Katoch has been elected as Vice-Chairperson, Harish Pant of Herbalife International India as Treasurer and Aprajita Sarcar, from Modicare, has been elected as Secretary, in the Annual General Meeting of IDSA.

While outlining his priorities as IDSA President, Banerji said Direct Selling Rules are now being implemented and the industry would have further clarity on critical policy matters.

Moreover, the organisation has chalked out a road map for the future to further expand Direct Selling- People business- across the country.

''Direct Selling has been able to negate the impact of the pandemic with its robust business model which thrives on positive attitudes of people associated with the industry. Direct selling has also been able to make inroads in rural India, providing livelihoods and skilling people in the art of sales,'' he said.

According to him, consumer protection remains a top priority for the IDSA.

''IDSA had raised this concern with several government departments in the past. The Consumer Protection Act 2019 has opened new avenues towards clear norms and regulations on Direct Selling and the industry is eagerly looking forward to seeing the light of a comprehensive regulatory framework for direct selling,'' he added.

According to the latest IDSA Annual Survey, the Indian direct selling industry was valued at Rs 16,776.2 crore.

IDSA is a self-regulatory body for the direct selling industry in India. It acts as an interface between the industry and policy-making bodies.

