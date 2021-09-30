Left Menu

Delhi govt extends 20% reduction in circle rates till December 31

In a boost to the real estate sector, the Delhi government on Thursday decided to extend the 20-per cent rebate in circle rates for three months till December 31, with Chief Minister Arvind Kejriwal saying his dispensation will keep supporting Delhiites on every front.The rebate scheme was launched in February this year amid the COVID-19 pandemic and was to end on September 30, officials said.Announcing the decision on Twitter, Kejriwal said, The 20 rebate in circle rates will continue.

PTI | New Delhi | Updated: 30-09-2021 22:11 IST | Created: 30-09-2021 21:33 IST
Delhi govt extends 20% reduction in circle rates till December 31
Delhi Chief Minister Arvind Kejriwal (Photo/ANI) Image Credit: ANI
  • Country:
  • India

In a boost to the real estate sector, the Delhi government on Thursday decided to extend the 20-per cent rebate in circle rates for three months till December 31, with Chief Minister Arvind Kejriwal saying his dispensation will keep supporting Delhiites on every front.

The rebate scheme was launched in February this year amid the COVID-19 pandemic and was to end on September 30, officials said.

Announcing the decision on Twitter, Kejriwal said, ''The 20% rebate in circle rates will continue. We will not let anything trouble Delhi people during this pandemic. We will stand with Delhi people at every front and every step.'' Delhi Revenue Minister Kailash Gahlot also said that the government will help the public in all times of need.

''With the city slowly recovering from the aftermath of COVID, here's another good news for Delhiites !!! We have further extended the 20% slash in Circle rates till 31st Dec 21. Under CM Arvind Kejriwal ji, Delhi govt will support public in all times of need," Gahlot tweeted.

Government officials said that the scheme to reduce circle rates by 20 per cent was introduced by the AAP dispensation in February this year to revive real estate sector which has been severely hit by the pandemic. According to revenue department officials, properties in Delhi are categorised in eight classes from 'A' to 'H', with posh areas falling under 'A' and the least developed areas in 'H' category.

In this scheme, existing circle rate of land in 'A' category areas -- Rs 7.74 lakh per square metre -- will go down to Rs 6.19 lakh per square metre, officials said.

In 'H' category, the circle rate will be reduced from Rs 23,280 to Rs 18,624 per square metre after rebate of 20 per cent, officials added. Officials said the move will help in giving a boost to the economy.

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

TRENDING

1
Health News Roundup: New Zealand's COVID cases jump as its battles Delta variant; COVID-19 pill developers aim to top Merck, Pfizer efforts and more

Health News Roundup: New Zealand's COVID cases jump as its battles Delta var...

 Global
2
Australia reports record-high COVID-19 cases amid battle against 3rd wave

Australia reports record-high COVID-19 cases amid battle against 3rd wave

 Australia
3
Study shows counting cells may find how cancer spreads

Study shows counting cells may find how cancer spreads

 United States
4
Tunisian president appoints Najla Bouden Romdhane as prime minister

Tunisian president appoints Najla Bouden Romdhane as prime minister

 Tunisia

DevShots

Latest News

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

Missing the mark on e-cigarettes risks imperilling the fight against smoking

With Elections Approaching, a Better Future for Iraq?

How Chinese investments in Africa are harming the continent

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-130-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2021