Left Menu

ER Sheikh assumes charge as first DG of Ordnance Directorate

PTI | New Delhi | Updated: 30-09-2021 21:57 IST | Created: 30-09-2021 21:57 IST
ER Sheikh assumes charge as first DG of Ordnance Directorate
  • Country:
  • India

Senior official ER Sheikh on Thursday assumed charge as the first director general of the Ordnance Directorate, the newly-created entity to replace the Ordnance Factory Board (OFB).

An Indian Ordnance Factory Service (IOFS) officer of the 1984 batch, Sheikh served in various ordnance factories and is credited for setting up a modern production line for the manufacture of small arms and ammunition at Varangaon.

''E R Sheikh assumed charge as first Director-General of the Ordnance Directorate (Co-ordination and Services). It is the successor organisation of the OFB,'' the defence ministry said in a statement.

The OFB will stand dissolved with effect from Friday and its assets, employees and management are being transferred to seven newly-set up defence public sector undertakings (DPSUs).

In a major reform initiative, the Union Cabinet on June 16 approved a long-pending proposal to restructure the over-200-year-old OFB that operates 41 ammunition and military equipment production facilities into seven state-owned corporate entities to improve its accountability, efficiency and competitiveness.

In an order dated September 24, the defence ministry said: ''Government of India has decided to transfer, with effect from October 1, the management, control, operations and maintenance of these 41 production units and identified non-production units to seven government companies (wholly owned by the government of India).'' PTI MPB RC

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

TRENDING

1
Health News Roundup: New Zealand's COVID cases jump as its battles Delta variant; COVID-19 pill developers aim to top Merck, Pfizer efforts and more

Health News Roundup: New Zealand's COVID cases jump as its battles Delta var...

 Global
2
Australia reports record-high COVID-19 cases amid battle against 3rd wave

Australia reports record-high COVID-19 cases amid battle against 3rd wave

 Australia
3
Study shows counting cells may find how cancer spreads

Study shows counting cells may find how cancer spreads

 United States
4
Tunisian president appoints Najla Bouden Romdhane as prime minister

Tunisian president appoints Najla Bouden Romdhane as prime minister

 Tunisia

DevShots

Latest News

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

Missing the mark on e-cigarettes risks imperilling the fight against smoking

With Elections Approaching, a Better Future for Iraq?

How Chinese investments in Africa are harming the continent

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-130-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2021