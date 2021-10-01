Left Menu

European futures fall 1% as inflation worries sour global mood

European stock futures sank over 1% on Friday following Wall Street's losses overnight, while factory data from Asia underscored worries about slowing economic growth and rising inflation. Futures tracking Europe's top 50 firms were down 1.3% by 0600 GMT.

Reuters | Updated: 01-10-2021 11:55 IST | Created: 01-10-2021 11:46 IST
European futures fall 1% as inflation worries sour global mood
Representative Image. Image Credit: Pixabay

European stock futures sank over 1% on Friday following Wall Street's losses overnight, while factory data from Asia underscored worries about slowing economic growth and rising inflation.

Futures tracking Europe's top 50 firms were down 1.3% by 0600 GMT. Among regional markets, UK's FTSE futures dropped 0.9% and German DAX futures lost 1.1%. Data showed Asia's manufacturing activity was lackluster in September as signs of slowing Chinese growth and factory shutdowns caused by the coronavirus pandemic weighed on the region's economies.

Europe and U.S. manufacturing activity data as well as eurozone inflation readings will be released later in the day, with investors looking for clues of monetary policy outlook after major central bankers recently warned about elevated inflation. European stocks closed September with losses of 3.4%, it's worst monthly showing in almost a year. The benchmark STOXX 600 has fallen almost 4.5% from its mid-August record levels.

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

TRENDING

1
Australia reports record-high COVID-19 cases amid battle against 3rd wave

Australia reports record-high COVID-19 cases amid battle against 3rd wave

 Australia
2
Health News Roundup: Ukraine faces new jump in COVID-19 infections; France to stop mandatory COVID-19 mask wearing in some primary schools and more

Health News Roundup: Ukraine faces new jump in COVID-19 infections; France t...

 Global
3
Science News Roundup: Scientists come closer to solving Caribbean seaweed mystery; Coronavirus can transform pancreas cell function; certain genes may protect an infected person's spouse and more

Science News Roundup: Scientists come closer to solving Caribbean seaweed my...

 Global
4
BRIEF-Saudi Aramco Sets Propane Price At $800/MT For October 2021

BRIEF-Saudi Aramco Sets Propane Price At $800/MT For October 2021

 Global

DevShots

Latest News

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

Missing the mark on e-cigarettes risks imperilling the fight against smoking

With Elections Approaching, a Better Future for Iraq?

How Chinese investments in Africa are harming the continent

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-130-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2021