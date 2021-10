BRIEF-Canada to require federal workers to be vaccinated for COVID-19 or be put on unpaid leave- statement

Canadian federal officials on Wednesday say:

* CANADA TO REQUIRE FEDERAL WORKERS TO SHOW PROOF OF VACCINATION BY OCT. 29; IF THEY REFUSE INOCULATION THEY WILL BE PUT ON UNPAID LEAVE

* CANADA TO REQUIRE PROOF OF FULL VACCINATION FOR THOSE WHO WORK AND TRAVEL ON TRAINS AND PLANES DOMESTICALLY FROM OCT. 30

