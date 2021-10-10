Left Menu

Kolkata biker killed, pillion rider injured as motorcycle skids off road

PTI | Kolkata | Updated: 10-10-2021 17:21 IST | Created: 10-10-2021 17:20 IST
Kolkata biker killed, pillion rider injured as motorcycle skids off road
Representative Image Image Credit: ANI
A 23-year-old man was killed and a 22-year-old woman was critically injured when a motorcycle they were riding skidded off the road and hit a concrete slab in Kolkata on Sunday, police said.

The incident took place near Chingrighata Crossing on the Eastern Metropolitan Bypass early during the day when the duo was travelling from Ruby Crossing towards north Kolkata, a police officer said.

The man, who was riding the motorcycle at a high speed, died on the spot; while the pillion-rider was admitted to a nearby private hospital, where her condition remained critical, he said.

His body has been disfigured by the severe impact of the crash, while the mangled motorcycle was sent to Pragati Maidan police station and it will undergo a forensic test, the officer added.

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

