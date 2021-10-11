Left Menu

Arun Kumar Mishra appointed EESL's chief executive officer

The government has acknowledged the potential of renewable energy... I look forward to consolidating EESL leadership position in sustainable energy transformation. EESL, which is a joint venture between NTPC Ltd, Power Finance Corporation, REC and PowerGrid, was set up under the power ministry to facilitate the implementation of energy efficiency projects.

PTI | New Delhi | Updated: 11-10-2021 17:23 IST | Created: 11-10-2021 17:23 IST
Arun Kumar Mishra appointed EESL's chief executive officer
  • Country:
  • India

State-owned Energy Efficiency Services Ltd (EESL) on Monday announced the appointment of Arun Kumar Mishra as chief executive officer (CEO) on deputation.

He will be responsible for EESL's operations across the nation, the company said in a statement.

Mishra is a veteran in the energy sector with over three decades of experience in NTPC and Power Grid Corporation of India Ltd (PGCIL). He has also been director (project management unit) of National Smart Grid Mission, and vice-chair of the International Smart Grid Action Network.

Mishra in the statement said, ''It is an honour to be a part of the world's largest public energy service company. The government has acknowledged the potential of renewable energy... I look forward to consolidating EESL leadership position in sustainable energy transformation.'' EESL, which is a joint venture between NTPC Ltd, Power Finance Corporation, REC and PowerGrid, was set up under the power ministry to facilitate the implementation of energy efficiency projects.

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

TRENDING

1
Science News Roundup: In a rocky Israeli crater, scientists simulate life on Mars; Winds delay Blue Origin's space launch with Shatner

Science News Roundup: In a rocky Israeli crater, scientists simulate life on...

 Global
2
Sports News Roundup: Tennis-Schwartzman survives scare, Muguruza sent packing at Indian Wells; Bills sign CB Taron Johnson to 3-year extension and more

Sports News Roundup: Tennis-Schwartzman survives scare, Muguruza sent packin...

 Global
3
Health News Roundup: 'Blood, sweat, no beers': Sydney set to ease COVID-19 curbs; U.S. will accept WHO-approved COVID-19 vaccines for international visitors and more

Health News Roundup: 'Blood, sweat, no beers': Sydney set to ease COVID-19 c...

 Global
4
Health News Roundup: 'Blood, sweat, no beers': Sydney set to ease key COVID-19 curbs; U.S. will accept WHO-approved COVID-19 vaccines for international visitors and more

Health News Roundup: 'Blood, sweat, no beers': Sydney set to ease key COVID-...

 Global

DevShots

Latest News

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

Missing the mark on e-cigarettes risks imperilling the fight against smoking

With Elections Approaching, a Better Future for Iraq?

How Chinese investments in Africa are harming the continent

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-130-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2021