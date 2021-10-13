Left Menu

Lamborghini SUV Urus scales world’s highest drivable road in Ladakh

PTI | New Delhi | Updated: 13-10-2021 13:44 IST | Created: 13-10-2021 13:40 IST
Lamborghini SUV Urus scales world’s highest drivable road in Ladakh
Representative image Image Credit: Flickr
  • Country:
  • India

Italian super luxury car maker Lamborghini on Wednesday said its popular SUV Urus has achieved yet another landmark in India by scaling the highest drivable road in the world at the top of the Umling La Pass in the Ladakh region.

With the Urus traversing the Umling La Pass located at 19,300 ft above sea level twice on October 8 and 9, it has become the highest point reached by a Lamborghini vehicle, Lamborghini India said in a statement.

Built by the Border Roads Organisation (BRO), the Umling La Pass has extreme weather conditions with minimum temperature ranging from -20 degrees to -10 degrees besides extremely thin air density and wind speed varying from 40-80 km/hr, making it one of the most challenging and difficult roads to conquer, it added.

Powered by a 4-litre twin-turbo V8 engine, the Urus which is capable of accelerating from 0 to 100 km/hr in 3.6 seconds and reach a top speed of 305 km/hr, displayed its capabilities in unlocking the highest drivable road in the world, the company said.

Lamborghini India Head Sharad Agarwal said, ''During the 87.5 km-long drive from Hanle to Umling La, Urus performed brilliantly under the Terra and Sport driving modes on a road that sits higher than the base camp of Mount Everest." The Urus has been a runaway success for Lamborghini in India, crossing cumulative sales of 100 units in March this year. The super luxury SUV, which has a starting price of Rs 3.16 crore (ex-showroom) currently has a waiting period of 8-10 months.

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

TRENDING

1
NFL-Gruden emails mocked women referees, drafting of gay player: NYT

NFL-Gruden emails mocked women referees, drafting of gay player: NYT

Global
2
Science News Roundup: Hearth site in Utah desert reveals human tobacco use 12,300 years ago; Chinese lunar samples suggest moon cooled down later than thought and more

Science News Roundup: Hearth site in Utah desert reveals human tobacco use 1...

 Global
3
Nokia claims new private 5G network capacity record; reaches 100Gbps+

Nokia claims new private 5G network capacity record; reaches 100Gbps+

Finland
4
WHO advisory group recommends COVID-19 booster shot for immunocompromised people

WHO advisory group recommends COVID-19 booster shot for immunocompromised pe...

 Global

DevShots

Latest News

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

Missing the mark on e-cigarettes risks imperilling the fight against smoking

With Elections Approaching, a Better Future for Iraq?

How Chinese investments in Africa are harming the continent

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-130-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2021