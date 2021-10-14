Left Menu

Revolt Motors to re-open bookings for RV400 on Oct 21

Our new sales network will help us cater to this strong order bank across the country and further help us in the EV revolution, Revolt Motors Founder Rahul Sharma said in a statement.The brand is currently operational in Delhi, Mumbai, Pune, Chennai, Ahmedabad and Hyderabad.

Revolt Motors to re-open bookings for RV400 on Oct 21
Electric bike maker Revolt Motors on Thursday said it will re-open bookings for its RV400 motorcycle across 70 cities from October 21. The company said it also plans to expand its retail presence by entering 64 new cities, including Bangalore, Kolkata, Jaipur, Surat, Chandigarh, Lucknow & NCR by early 2022, from presence in just six cities to cater to the consumer demand.

''Expanding our current sales network from 6 to 70 cities, comes on the heels of the overwhelming demand from our customers ever since we started rolling out our bikes and the encouraging response from the governments at the Centre and states. Our new sales network will help us cater to this strong order bank across the country and further help us in the EV revolution,'' Revolt Motors Founder Rahul Sharma said in a statement.

The brand is currently operational in Delhi, Mumbai, Pune, Chennai, Ahmedabad and Hyderabad. The RV400 comes with a 3KW motor, powered by a 3.24KWh lithium-ion battery that can churn out a top speed of 85km/h.

