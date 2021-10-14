Left Menu

Auto-rickshaw fares hiked in Pune district from Nov 8

PTI | Pune | Updated: 14-10-2021 21:41 IST | Created: 14-10-2021 21:23 IST
Auto-rickshaw fares hiked in Pune district from Nov 8
Representative image Image Credit: Flickr
  • Country:
  • India

The Regional Transport Authority here has announced a hike in auto-rickshaw fares in Pune city, Pimpri-Chinchwad and Baramati in Maharashtra from November 8 with the minimum fare rising from Rs 18 to Rs 20, said officials on Thursday.

For the first one-and-a-half kilometers, passengers will have to pay Rs 20 instead of Rs 18 now, and thereafter for every km, they will be charged Rs 13 instead of Rs 12.19, they said.

In an official communication, Ajit Shinde, Regional Transport Officer, and member-secretary of the Pune Regional Transport Authority, said, ''The fair hike decision has been taken as per the Khatua Committee's recommendations.'' ''Auto-rickshaw passengers from Pune and Pimpri-Chinchwad will have to pay 25 per cent extra fare as night charge if they travel between midnight 12 and 5 am. For rural areas, it will be 40 per cent more,'' it said. PTI COR RSY RSY

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

TRENDING

1
Supermicro Expands GPU System Portfolio with Innovative New Servers to Accelerate a Wide Range of AI, HPC, and Cloud Workloads

Supermicro Expands GPU System Portfolio with Innovative New Servers to Accel...

 Global
2
Science News Roundup: Hearth site in Utah desert reveals human tobacco use 12,300 years ago; Chinese lunar samples suggest moon cooled down later than thought and more

Science News Roundup: Hearth site in Utah desert reveals human tobacco use 1...

 Global
3
Microsoft releases Windows 11 KB5006674 update: What's new?

Microsoft releases Windows 11 KB5006674 update: What's new?

 Global
4
Taiwan defence minister says will not start a war with China

Taiwan defence minister says will not start a war with China

 Taiwan

DevShots

Latest News

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

Missing the mark on e-cigarettes risks imperilling the fight against smoking

With Elections Approaching, a Better Future for Iraq?

How Chinese investments in Africa are harming the continent

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-130-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2021