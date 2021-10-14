Auto-rickshaw fares hiked in Pune district from Nov 8

The Regional Transport Authority here has announced a hike in auto-rickshaw fares in Pune city, Pimpri-Chinchwad and Baramati in Maharashtra from November 8 with the minimum fare rising from Rs 18 to Rs 20, said officials on Thursday.

For the first one-and-a-half kilometers, passengers will have to pay Rs 20 instead of Rs 18 now, and thereafter for every km, they will be charged Rs 13 instead of Rs 12.19, they said.

In an official communication, Ajit Shinde, Regional Transport Officer, and member-secretary of the Pune Regional Transport Authority, said, ''The fair hike decision has been taken as per the Khatua Committee's recommendations.'' ''Auto-rickshaw passengers from Pune and Pimpri-Chinchwad will have to pay 25 per cent extra fare as night charge if they travel between midnight 12 and 5 am. For rural areas, it will be 40 per cent more,'' it said. PTI COR RSY RSY

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)