Left Menu

Investors using Zerodha platform may face issues in selling stocks with CDSL

Investors of online brokerage house Zerodha on Monday said its users might face some problem while executing sell orders due to an issue related to depository CDSL.It tweeted, You may face an issue with authorizing the sale of your stocks due to an issue with CDSL.

PTI | New Delhi | Updated: 18-10-2021 13:48 IST | Created: 18-10-2021 13:46 IST
Investors using Zerodha platform may face issues in selling stocks with CDSL
Representative Image Image Credit: Pixabay
  • Country:
  • India

Investors of online brokerage house Zerodha on Monday said its users might face some problem while executing sell orders due to ''an issue'' related to depository CDSL.

It tweeted, ''You may face an issue with authorizing the sale of your stocks due to an issue with CDSL. We are in touch with CDSL to have the issue resolved at the earliest.'' ''You can now skip CDSL authorisation if you wish to sell your holdings on Kite until CDSL resolves the authorisation issue. Please make sure to authorise your holdings by 5 PM,'' Zerodha said in another tweet.

Central Depository Services (India) Limited (CDSL) has not commented on the issue.

CDSL, which is one of the leading depositories, allows investors to deposit securities by opening an account in an electronic form (dematerialised).

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

TRENDING

1
Science News Roundup: NASA launches first space probe to study Jupiter's Trojan asteroids; China launches second crewed mission to build space station and more

Science News Roundup: NASA launches first space probe to study Jupiter's Tro...

 Global
2
Science News Roundup: Darwin family microscope to be sold at auction; NASA launches first space probe to study Jupiter's Trojan asteroids and more

Science News Roundup: Darwin family microscope to be sold at auction; NASA l...

 Global
3
Odisha to construct another spillway to discharge water from Hirakud Dam

Odisha to construct another spillway to discharge water from Hirakud Dam

 India
4
How many lives have coronavirus vaccines saved? We used state data on deaths and vaccination rates to find out

How many lives have coronavirus vaccines saved? We used state data on deaths...

 United States

DevShots

Latest News

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

Ghana’s healthcare system back on track with new hospitals from Ellipse Projects and Adjaye Associates

Missing the mark on e-cigarettes risks imperilling the fight against smoking

With Elections Approaching, a Better Future for Iraq?

How Chinese investments in Africa are harming the continent

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-130-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2021