Investors using Zerodha platform may face issues in selling stocks with CDSL
Investors of online brokerage house Zerodha on Monday said its users might face some problem while executing sell orders due to an issue related to depository CDSL.It tweeted, You may face an issue with authorizing the sale of your stocks due to an issue with CDSL.
- Country:
- India
Investors of online brokerage house Zerodha on Monday said its users might face some problem while executing sell orders due to ''an issue'' related to depository CDSL.
It tweeted, ''You may face an issue with authorizing the sale of your stocks due to an issue with CDSL. We are in touch with CDSL to have the issue resolved at the earliest.'' ''You can now skip CDSL authorisation if you wish to sell your holdings on Kite until CDSL resolves the authorisation issue. Please make sure to authorise your holdings by 5 PM,'' Zerodha said in another tweet.
Central Depository Services (India) Limited (CDSL) has not commented on the issue.
CDSL, which is one of the leading depositories, allows investors to deposit securities by opening an account in an electronic form (dematerialised).
(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)
- READ MORE ON:
- India
- Kite
- Zerodha
- CDSL
- 'You can now skip CDSL
ALSO READ
Tennis-Sabalenka tests positive for COVID-19, out of Indian Wells
India logs 22,842 new COVID-19 cases, 244 deaths in last 24 hours
Uttarakhand: Indian army recovers 4 bodies, rescues missing soldiers
Lamborghini looks at doubling sales number in next 4 years in India
Google removes 93,550 content pieces in Aug in India, shows compliance report