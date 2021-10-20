Left Menu

Deliveroo upgrades full-year forecast after strong third quarter

Founder and chief executive Will Shu said Deliveroo made good progress in the quarter, including launching a new rapid grocery delivery service called Deliveroo Hop. "While we are mindful of current and potential macroeconomic disruptions and uncertainties, we expect further strong performance in the remainder of the year and we are increasing our full year GTV growth guidance," he said.

Reuters | Updated: 20-10-2021 12:08 IST | Created: 20-10-2021 11:52 IST
Representative Image Image Credit: Pixabay

Food delivery company Deliveroo upgraded its full-year growth forecast on Wednesday after the gross value of its orders in the third quarter increased 58% year-on-year, despite lockdown measures easing in most of its markets.

"While we are mindful of current and potential macroeconomic disruptions and uncertainties, we expect further strong performance in the remainder of the year and we are increasing our full-year GTV growth guidance," he said. The value of Deliveroo's orders in the quarter increased to 1.59 billion pounds, with the number of orders increasing 64% to 74.6 million.

The average size of each order declined by 4% to 21.4 pounds, Deliveroo said.

