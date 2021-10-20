Mirae Asset Mutual Fund Crosses Rs. 1 Lakh Crore Aum

MUMBAI, India, Oct. 20, 2021 /PRNewswire/ -- Mirae Asset began its incredible journey in India in 2008 and we are proud to be standing at a Trillion Rupees in 2021. Mirae Asset Mutual Fund's Asset Under Management (AUM) has crossed the important threshold of Rs. 1,00,000 crore (as on 14th October 2021). A phenomenal progress story that has made Mirae Asset one of the fast-growing financial companies in the country. The journey over the last 5 ½ years has been even more impressive with 10 times growth in AUM. Mirae Asset Mutual Fund has witnessed a significant surge in the number of new clients with the investor folios crossing 43.7 lakh investor folios (with close to 15.4 lakh Systematic Investor Plan (SIP) investors). The SIP flows have significantly grown to Rs. 796 crore in September 2021.

Mr. Swarup Mohanty, CEO, Mirae Asset Investment Managers (India) Pvt. Ltd. commented, ''It has been a great journey for Mirae Asset India with robust growth for our investors. This important milestone of Rs.1 lakh crore has been very valuable in our journey as we have sought this position by maintaining risk management framework and customer centricity which have been instrumental in winning trust of our clients as well as distributor partners. The growth in SIP flows is the most significant achievement, as the SIP is a forward call on an organisation by both advisors as well as investors. It is our endeavor to provide smooth investment experience for our investors and help them in their wealth creation journey. The AMC is charting the future growth strategy with focus on fixed income and passive offerings, along with equity where it has already created a strong foothold.'' Mirae Asset Investment Managers (India) Pvt. Ltd. currently manages 8 Equity Funds (AUM of Rs. 84,281 crore), 3 Hybrid Funds (AUM of Rs. 7,211 crore), 9 open ended Debt Funds (AUM of Rs. 7,146 crore), 6 ETFs & 4 Fund of Fund schemes (AUM of Rs. 2,568 crore). Mirae Asset Group is committed for the long-term growth in Indian markets. With their aim of becoming a leading player in Asset Management business the group has also increased footprints in other financial verticals – Broking, Lending (NBFC), Private Equity, Real Estate and Alternate Product space and the firm continues to expand its product offering across asset classes.

About Mirae Asset Group Mirae Asset Global Investments (India) Private Limited (''MAGI India'') has transferred its asset management business to its wholly owned subsidiary, Mirae Asset Investment Managers (India) Private Limited (''Mirae AMC''), as part of internal restructuring of its business with effect from January 1, 2020. Over the last 2 decades Mirae Asset Global Investments Ltd. (the sponsor) has become one of the world's largest investors in emerging market equities, managing total assets of over USD 217.9 billion as on 30th September 2021. Headquartered in South Korea, Mirae Asset Global Investments Ltd also has investment management operations in Hong Kong, United Kingdom, India, Vietnam, USA, Canada, Taiwan and Brazil. Apart from Asset Management, Mirae Asset Financial Group has business interest in Life Insurance, Securities and Investment & Venture Capital.

Disclaimers: Source for all data: Internal data as on 14th October, 2021.

AUM (Asset Under Management) of Rs. 1 Lakh Crore is as on 14th October, 2021.

For complete AUM bifurcation & AUM Disclosure, visit: https://www.miraeassetmf.co.in/docs/default-source/other-disclosure/mirae-asset-mutual-fund---disclosure-of_aum.pdf Mutual Fund investments are subject to market risks, read all scheme related documents carefully.

