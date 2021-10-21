India shows exemplary capabilities to ensure people's welfare: Niti Aayog VC on vaccine milestone
Niti Aayog Vice Chairman Rajiv Kumar on Thursday said India once again shows exemplary capabilities to deliver the solutions for ensuring peoples welfare as the total COVID-19 vaccine doses administered in India crossed the 100-crore mark.
''India once again shows exemplary capabilities to deliver the solutions for ensuring people's welfare. Congratulations @mansukhmandviya for meeting honorable @PMOIndia's highest expectations,'' Kumar said in a tweet.
