Left Menu

India shows exemplary capabilities to ensure people's welfare: Niti Aayog VC on vaccine milestone

Niti Aayog Vice Chairman Rajiv Kumar on Thursday said India once again shows exemplary capabilities to deliver the solutions for ensuring peoples welfare as the total COVID-19 vaccine doses administered in India crossed the 100-crore mark.

PTI | New Delhi | Updated: 21-10-2021 13:08 IST | Created: 21-10-2021 13:06 IST
India shows exemplary capabilities to ensure people's welfare: Niti Aayog VC on vaccine milestone
Image Credit: ANI
  • Country:
  • India

Niti Aayog Vice-Chairman Rajiv Kumar on Thursday said India once again shows exemplary capabilities to deliver the solutions for ensuring people's welfare as the total COVID-19 vaccine doses administered in India crossed the 100-crore mark. India achieved a major milestone in its vaccination program as the cumulative vaccine doses administered in the country surpassed the 100-crore mark on Thursday.

''India once again shows exemplary capabilities to deliver the solutions for ensuring people's welfare. Congratulations @mansukhmandviya for meeting honorable @PMOIndia's highest expectations,'' Kumar said in a tweet.

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

TRENDING

1
Microsoft releases Windows 10 KB5006738 update with several bug fixes

Microsoft releases Windows 10 KB5006738 update with several bug fixes

 Global
2
EverGrow Coin Has Broken All Previous Crypto Records, Reaching 25,000 Holders and USD 150 Million MarketCap in Just 3 Weeks Since Its Launch

EverGrow Coin Has Broken All Previous Crypto Records, Reaching 25,000 Holder...

 United States
3
Rajasthan invokes ESMA ahead of proposed strike by roadways employees

Rajasthan invokes ESMA ahead of proposed strike by roadways employees

 India
4
Goodbye, Columbus: Vikings crossed the Atlantic 1,000 years ago

Goodbye, Columbus: Vikings crossed the Atlantic 1,000 years ago

 Global

DevShots

Latest News

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

Ghana’s healthcare system back on track with new hospitals from Ellipse Projects and Adjaye Associates

Missing the mark on e-cigarettes risks imperilling the fight against smoking

With Elections Approaching, a Better Future for Iraq?

How Chinese investments in Africa are harming the continent

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-130-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2021