Left Menu

Karnataka: ED attaches assets of retd BWSSB chief engineer

PTI | New Delhi | Updated: 21-10-2021 16:40 IST | Created: 21-10-2021 16:40 IST
Karnataka: ED attaches assets of retd BWSSB chief engineer
  • Country:
  • India

Properties worth Rs 7.48 crore of a retired chief engineer of the Bangalore Water Supply and Sewerage Board (BWSSB) have been attached under the anti-money laundering law, the Enforcement Directorate (ED) said on Thursday.

The provisionally attached movable and immovable properties of S M Basavaraju include some deposits kept in bank accounts, 3.41 kg gold and diamond jewellery, two residential sites, a commercial complex and six residential flats in Bengaluru and Mysuru, it said in a statement.

The action has been taken under the Prevention of Money Laundering Act (PMLA) and the assets are worth a total Rs 7.48 crore.

The ED case against the retired officer is based on a complaint and chargesheet filed by the Karanataka Lokayukta in 2018 wherein it was alleged that ''Basavaraju had amassed wealth beyond his known sources of income and was in possession of disproportionate assets worth Rs 4.45 crore in excess to his known sources of income''.

The agency said its probe found that the officer ''had amassed wealth beyond his legitimate sources of income and purchased various movable and immovable properties in his name or as benami properties, in the name of his family members, including his mother-in-law.'' PTI NES AAR

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

TRENDING

1
Microsoft releases Windows 10 KB5006738 update with several bug fixes

Microsoft releases Windows 10 KB5006738 update with several bug fixes

 Global
2
EverGrow Coin Has Broken All Previous Crypto Records, Reaching 25,000 Holders and USD 150 Million MarketCap in Just 3 Weeks Since Its Launch

EverGrow Coin Has Broken All Previous Crypto Records, Reaching 25,000 Holder...

 United States
3
Rajasthan invokes ESMA ahead of proposed strike by roadways employees

Rajasthan invokes ESMA ahead of proposed strike by roadways employees

 India
4
Goodbye, Columbus: Vikings crossed the Atlantic 1,000 years ago

Goodbye, Columbus: Vikings crossed the Atlantic 1,000 years ago

 Global

DevShots

Latest News

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

Ghana’s healthcare system back on track with new hospitals from Ellipse Projects and Adjaye Associates

Missing the mark on e-cigarettes risks imperilling the fight against smoking

With Elections Approaching, a Better Future for Iraq?

How Chinese investments in Africa are harming the continent

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-130-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2021