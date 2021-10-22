Left Menu

Eight killed in accident in Haryana's Jhajjar

PTI | Chandigarh | Updated: 22-10-2021 11:01 IST | Created: 22-10-2021 10:55 IST
Eight killed in accident in Haryana's Jhajjar
Eight people were killed and one was injured when their car was hit by another vehicle from behind, following which it rammed into a truck in Haryana's Jhajjar district on Friday, police said. The accident occurred on the KMP Expressway in Badli area in Jhajjar, they said.

Among those killed include three women and a child, a police official said, adding that the car was headed to Uttar Pradesh.

