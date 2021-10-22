Eight killed in accident in Haryana's Jhajjar
PTI | Chandigarh | Updated: 22-10-2021 11:01 IST | Created: 22-10-2021 10:55 IST
- Country:
- India
Eight people were killed and one was injured when their car was hit by another vehicle from behind, following which it rammed into a truck in Haryana's Jhajjar district on Friday, police said. The accident occurred on the KMP Expressway in Badli area in Jhajjar, they said.
Among those killed include three women and a child, a police official said, adding that the car was headed to Uttar Pradesh.
