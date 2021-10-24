Councillors to spread awareness about campaign to reduce vehicular pollution on Oct 25: Rai

All the councillors will gather at the Barakhamba Road intersection here on October 25 to spread awareness among people about the ''Red Light On, Gaadi Off'' campaign to reduce vehicular pollution, Delhi Environment Minister Gopal Rai said on Sunday.

The Delhi government had on October 18 launched the ''Red Light On, Gaadi Off'' initiative with an aim to cut down on vehicular emissions. The campaign will continue for a month till November 18.

''To reduce vehicular pollution in Delhi, all councillors of Delhi will sensitise and appeal to people about keeping engines of their vehicles off at red lights under 'Red Light On, Gaadi Off' campaign tomorrow on October 25 at Barakhamba Road intersection,'' Rai said in a tweet.

As many as 2,500 civil defence volunteers have been deployed in two shifts of 8 am to 2 pm and 2 pm to 8 pm across 100 traffic junctions in the city for the campaign.

Rai also said a crucial meeting to discuss strategy about cracking down on illegal sale and hoarding of crackers will also be held on Monday.

''To control pollution due to fire crackers on Diwali, a crucial meeting will be conducted with Delhi Police on October 25 (Monday) on the issue of fire crackers.'' Rai said. The Delhi government has banned crackers in Delhi and had already directed all SDMs to launch anti-cracker campaign in the city. In the campaign they will also be able to take action against illegal sale and purchase of fire crackers.

