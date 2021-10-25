Left Menu

CCI approves HDFC Bank's acquisition of 4.99 pc stake in HDFC ERGO General Insurance Co

Fair trade regulator CCI on Monday approved HDFC Banks acquisition of 4.99 per cent shareholding in HDFC ERGO General Insurance Company. Commission approves acquisition of 4.99 of the outstanding equity share capital of HDFC ERGO General Insurance Company by HDFC Bank, as per a tweet by CCI.

PTI | New Delhi | Updated: 25-10-2021 19:15 IST | Created: 25-10-2021 19:15 IST
CCI approves HDFC Bank's acquisition of 4.99 pc stake in HDFC ERGO General Insurance Co
  • Country:
  • India

Fair trade regulator CCI on Monday approved HDFC Bank's acquisition of 4.99 per cent shareholding in HDFC ERGO General Insurance Company. In June, HDFC Bank had said its board has given approval to buy more than 3.55 crore shares in group firm HDFC ERGO General Insurance Company for over Rs 1,906 crore from the parent company Housing Development Finance Corporation (HDFC). HDFC is the promoter and related party of the bank. ''Commission approves acquisition of 4.99% of the outstanding equity share capital of HDFC ERGO General Insurance Company by HDFC Bank,'' as per a tweet by CCI. The proposed combination will enable the lender to participate in the growth opportunity of HDFC ERGO General Insurance and create long-term value for its shareholders, as per a combination notice filed with the regulator.

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

TRENDING

1
Lille drops more points in French league, held 1-1 by Brest

Lille drops more points in French league, held 1-1 by Brest

 France
2
Health News Roundup: China warns of further spread in latest COVID-19 flare-up; German COVID-19 infections at highest since mid-May and more

Health News Roundup: China warns of further spread in latest COVID-19 flare-...

 Global
3
Brazil registers 187 new COVID-19 deaths, 6,204 cases

Brazil registers 187 new COVID-19 deaths, 6,204 cases

 Brazil
4
Health News Roundup: As Russia's COVID-19 toll surges, a Siberian hospital struggles to cope; German COVID-19 infections at highest since mid-May and more

Health News Roundup: As Russia's COVID-19 toll surges, a Siberian hospital s...

 Global

DevShots

Latest News

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

Living with Covid means prioritising prevention and treatment

Ghana’s healthcare system back on track with new hospitals from Ellipse Projects and Adjaye Associates

Missing the mark on e-cigarettes risks imperilling the fight against smoking

With Elections Approaching, a Better Future for Iraq?

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-130-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2021