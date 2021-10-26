Govt improving cyber fraud redressal mechanism on National Consumer Helpline

Amid rising number of cyber fraud complaints even on National Consumer Helpline (NCH), the Consumer Affairs Ministry has tied up with its Home, Finance and IT/Telecom counterparts to improve cyber fraud redressal mechanism on the NCH.

Currently, there is a national helpline 155260 under the Home Ministry where people can report cases of cyber fraud. Speaking to the media, Central Consumer Protection Authority (CCPA) Chief Commissioner and Additional Secretary in the consumer affairs ministry Nidhi Khare said: ''To effectively address the rising number of cyber fraud complaints, we have collaborated with three agencies to improve cyber fraud redressal mechanisms on NCH.'' These agencies are: Indian Cyber Crime Coordination Centre (I4C) under the Ministry of Home Affairs, National Payments Corporation of India (NCPI) and Telecom Regulatory Authority of India (TRAI), she said.

Stressing on the need to raise awareness about cyber frauds, Khare said advocacy material from various agencies have been published on NCH platforms.

It is important that consumers are aware of measures to prevent common cyber frauds like financial fraud, job fraud and matrimonial frauds, she said.

Consumers can also get more details about digital payments on NCH especially on various modes of digital payments like BHIM, BHARAT QR, IMPS, Debit cards, etc, she added.

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)