Khartoum airport will reopen on Wednesday - head of Sudan civil aviation
Khartoum International Airport will reopen on Wednesday at 1400 GMT, the head of Sudanese civil aviation told Reuters.
The airport was closed from Monday following the ousting of Sudan's government by the military.
