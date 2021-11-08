Singapore, Malaysia to allow quarantine-free travel between both countries
Singapore and Malaysia will allow quarantine-free travel between both countries for individuals vaccinated against COVID-19, they said in a joint statement on Monday.
The two neighbors will launch a so-called vaccinated travel lane between Changi Airport and Kuala Lumpur International Airport from Nov. 29, it said.
