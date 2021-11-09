Left Menu

Mahindra Logistics acquires Meru Cabs

MLL is already a leader in its Enterprise Mobility Service ETMS business, which operates under the Alyte brand.

PTI | New Delhi | Updated: 09-11-2021 16:10 IST | Created: 09-11-2021 16:10 IST
Mahindra Logistics acquires Meru Cabs
  • Country:
  • India

Mahindra Logistics on Tuesday announced acquisition of Meru Cabs.

The acquisition is a strategic move to consolidate and expand Mahindra Logistics Ltd (MLL) business in the enterprise mobility space.

''MLL...today announced its acquisition of...100 per cent equity share capital of Meru Mobility Tech Private Limited, V-Link Fleet Solutions Private Ltd and V-Link Automotive Services Pvt Ltd from Meru Travel Solutions Pvt Ltd (MTSPL) and 100 per cent equity share capital of MTSPL from Mahindra & Mahindra Ltd,'' the company said in a statement.

Meru Cabs, a ridesharing company founded in 2006, revolutionised the way people travelled in cabs by offering AC cabs at their doorstep with a single call. Today, Meru has a significant presence in the airport ride hailing segment and provides on-call and employee mobility services to corporates in the country. Meru also has a large number of electric vehicles in their fleet.

The addition of Meru under its brand, will further strengthen MLL’s mobility business. MLL is already a leader in its Enterprise Mobility Service (ETMS) business, which operates under the 'Alyte' brand. With this acquisition, MLL will enhance its range of mobility solutions with strategic focus on enterprise customers and electric mobility.

Rampraveen Swaminathan, MD & CEO, MLL said, ''The acquisition complements our mobility services portfolio with an expansion in airport ride-hailing and on-call services...We anticipate significant synergies by leveraging the combined capabilities in supply, technology management and electric mobility.'' The combined capabilities of Meru & Alyte will enable MLL to better serve its B2C and enterprise customers with an expanded portfolio of services delivering on a promise of safety, customer excellence and sustainability, Swaminathan said.

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

TRENDING

1
Okoth Okombo: Google doodle celebrates 71st birthday of Kenyan professor & author

Okoth Okombo: Google doodle celebrates 71st birthday of Kenyan professor & a...

 Kenya
2
Roehana Koeddoes: Google doodle to honor first female Indonesian journalist

Roehana Koeddoes: Google doodle to honor first female Indonesian journalist

 Indonesia
3
Study investigates role of gene associated with Alzheimer's disease in brain's immune cells

Study investigates role of gene associated with Alzheimer's disease in brain...

 United States
4
FEATURE-Crypto queens: Women stake out space in blockchain world

FEATURE-Crypto queens: Women stake out space in blockchain world

 Global

DevShots

Latest News

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

Living with Covid means prioritising prevention and treatment

Ghana’s healthcare system back on track with new hospitals from Ellipse Projects and Adjaye Associates

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-130-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2021