How can UK Players benefit from GamStop?

GamStop is a self-exclusion scheme designed to help vulnerable gamblers put controls to restrict their online betting activities. This programme started in 2018. At that time, it was optional for casinos to join it. As for the year 2020, the UKGC required all online gambling providers to integrate with this self-exclusion scheme to curb the phenomenon of gambling addiction.

By a single request process on GamStop, UK players can exclude themselves from all sites operated by UK licensed companies.

The restriction period can be six months, 1 year, or up to 5 years, depending on the personal choice. During this period, the player will not be able to access his currently registered accounts on any UK gambling sites. Also, he will not be able to create new accounts on the sites of other casinos.

However, GamStop does not assist in recognizing addiction patterns, whether through AI techniques or by human assistance. In other words, it is the player's responsibility to recognize the addictive tendencies and seek help on this basis.

GamStop only blocks the UK licensed casinos, sports betting sites, bingo and poker networks. However, it has no control over offshore casinos. To get more info click here.

How does the GamStop App work?

GamStop is very simple. First, the player must decide whether he wants to stop gambling compulsorily for a long time. Acknowledging the destructive habit and deciding to take action against it is the first step to getting rid of it.

Second, the player has to register at GamStop by navigating to the official service website. Then, fill in the signup form with his data such as full name, address, date of birth, and his devices.

Third, it is important to define the cool-off period. Players can stop gambling for a period ranging from 6 months to a maximum of 5 years. Also, the player can extend the disqualification period if they wish. The registration process takes 24 hours before the account is confirmed. Once GamStop confirms the player's account, he cannot access any gambling sites or apps licensed by the UKGC.

It is worth noting that GamStop's targets are to solve online gambling issues. However, this may have worrying consequences for many addicted gambling players. The brick and mortar gambling venues implement their self-exclusion program, Sense.

Benefits that GameStop offers to Players

As we have already mentioned, when the GamStop started in 2018, it was optional for online gambling sites to integrate it. However, the lockdown linked with the spread of the Coronavirus and spending long hours at home raised the concern of the UKGC to the danger of spreading gambling addiction on a larger scale. Hence, it required all online gambling providers to register with this service to protect players prone to gambling addiction.

All the services offered by GamStop are entirely free of fees. However, this service does not provide any support or assistance for players.

What features does GamStop offer for Casinos?

The first and most important advantage online gambling service providers can get when they register at GamStop is maintaining their licenses.

In addition, the casino integration with GamStop makes it able to gain the trust of punters as a responsible site that doesn't look to make a profit at the expense of problematic gambling players. Also, this move will help them to retain their existing players and get more new players because they are confident that this site will protect them.

Pros of GamStop

Participating in GamStop is the first step vulnerable players must take to get out of this problem.

One request is enough to exclude yourself from all online gambling sites and apps.

Mutually beneficial for players and casinos.

Successful step for the public welfare.

Blocks access to all online gambling sites.

Available to UK players for free.

Conclusion

Although a very small percentage of gamblers may turn to GamStop to control their gambling behaviour, it is a very effective service to reduce problem gambling. However, there are some loopholes in this service. For example, it is irrevocable even if the player turns out to be not addicted to gambling in the first place. In addition, it only includes UK gambling sites and has no control over the offshore casinos.

