Turkey stops flying Syrians, Yemenis, Iraqis to Belarus amid migrant crisis

"In relation to the illegal border crossing problem between the European Union and Belarus, it has been decided for citizens from Iraq, Syria and Yemen wanting to travel to Belarus from our country's airports not to be sold tickets and not to be allowed on planes," the SHGM said on Twitter.

Reuters | Ankara | Updated: 12-11-2021 14:53 IST | Created: 12-11-2021 14:33 IST
Citizens from Syria, Yemen, and Iraq will no longer be allowed to buy flight tickets from Turkey to Minsk amid a migrant standoff between Belarus and the European Union, Turkey's Civil Aviation General Directorate (SHGM) said on Friday. EU says Belarus is encouraging thousands fleeing war-torn parts of the world to try to cross its borders and may impose new sanctions on Belarus and airlines ferrying the migrants as soon as Monday.

Turkey and its flag-carrier Turkish Airlines have been accused of contributing to the migrant flow, an accusation it has rejected. "In relation to the illegal border crossing problem between the European Union and Belarus, it has been decided for citizens from Iraq, Syria, and Yemen wanting to travel to Belarus from our country's airports not to be sold tickets and not to be allowed on planes," the SHGM said on Twitter.

