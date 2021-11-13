Left Menu

Labor force participation "quite depressed" versus pre-pandemic levels, Yellen says

Reuters | Updated: 13-11-2021 06:41 IST | Created: 13-11-2021 06:41 IST
Labor force participation "quite depressed" versus pre-pandemic levels, Yellen says

U.S. Treasury Secretary Janet Yellen said on Friday that labor force participation was "quite depressed" compared to pre-pandemic levels. "When we really get control of the (COVID-19) pandemic, I think labor supply will go back to normal," Yellen told CBS' "Face the Nation" in an interview on Friday.

Yellen said there were several reasons for an "abnormally low" supply of labor, including a shortage of childcare workers and educators, which "creates childcare problems." "That also tends to suppress labor supply," she added https://cbsn.ws/3n9iiR5.

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

TRENDING

1
OnRobot Makes Software Debut with WebLytics Solution for Collaborative Applications

OnRobot Makes Software Debut with WebLytics Solution for Collaborative Appli...

 Germany
2
ONGC reports highest ever net profit by any corporate at Rs 18,347 cr in Q2

ONGC reports highest ever net profit by any corporate at Rs 18,347 cr in Q2

 India
3
SpaceX delivers new crew of 4 to station, 'glorious sight'

SpaceX delivers new crew of 4 to station, 'glorious sight'

 United States
4
Science News Roundup: NASA, SpaceX launch 4 more astronauts into orbit on flight to space station; Japanese-Korean-Turkish language group traced to farmers in ancient China and more

Science News Roundup: NASA, SpaceX launch 4 more astronauts into orbit on fl...

 Global

DevShots

Latest News

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

Living with Covid means prioritising prevention and treatment

Ghana’s healthcare system back on track with new hospitals from Ellipse Projects and Adjaye Associates

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-130-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2021