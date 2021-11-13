4-year-old singer under Krup Music label releases his new album

New Delhi [India], November 13 (ANI/ThePRTree): The young singer & child actor Parv Thacker has proved his singing abilities with his newly launched album- 'World's Youngest Actor Parv Thacker'. The album is written & composed by singer-songwriter Dr Krupesh Thacker. It is produced by Dr Pooja Thacker, Give Vacha Foundation & Esy ID, and the production is done by Krup Productions. The album was released under the banner of Krup Music Record Label.

The album has 12 super hits different kinds of devotional, patriotic and pop songs, these include Jana Gana Mana - National Anthem, Ai Watan Vande Mataram, Love You Maa, Mangalmay Sab Kar Dena, Pyari Behna, Pappa Mara Superman, Ram Rakhe Tem Rahiye, Jalaram Dhun, Dhingli, Tu Chhe O Maa, Laadli Beni & Mangal Bhavan - Ram Dhun. Parv has also been accompanied by his sister Vacha Thacker in singing all the 12 songs. Apart from this album, the young four-year-old singer has also given his voice in his sister's album 'Devotional Hits of Vacha Thacker' which is again a collection of 12 chartbuster songs composed by Dr Krupesh. Parv started acting in music videos at the age of 9 months with the song 'Mangal Bhavan - Ram Dhun' which was an instant hit and has millions of views. Since then he has acted in 12 music videos and has given voice to more than 20 songs. Many of his songs went viral on social media platforms. Hungama Music has also featured him as the rising star on their platform.

Talking about the journey of Parv, his mentor & father Dr Krupesh Thacker says, "I, for the first time, discovered Parv's amazing talent when he accompanied Vacha to all of her recording and video shoot sessions. He began acting at the age of nine months and joined Vacha as a co-signer when he was just two years old. I helped him develop his skills by providing him with adequate instruction and including him in a few of my best original songs and compositions. Later, my songs became viral, and Parv's performances were well-received." Both of these young musical prodigies have legitimate artistic accounts on the majority of music streaming services across the world & have their own verified YouTube artist channels. For the Give Vacha Foundation NGO, Parv & Vacha sung & acted in the majority of the songs with social themes to help organizations raise awareness of their local and global humanitarian programs.

They are India's representatives in international NGO activities. Parv & Vacha did not charge any money for any of the tracks on these two albums. As the Gift Of Time Ambassadors, they dedicated their acting and singing talents to the Give Vacha Foundation. These two great album CDs should not be overlooked on this children's day. This story is provided by ThePRTree. ANI will not be responsible in any way for the content of this article. (ANI/ThePRTree)

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)