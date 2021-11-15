Equity indices open in green, Sensex up by 278 points
Equity indices opened in green on Monday with Sensex up by 278.49 points and Nifty up by 87.90 points.
ANI | Mumbai (Maharashtra) | Updated: 15-11-2021 10:06 IST | Created: 15-11-2021 10:04 IST
Equity indices opened in green on Monday with Sensex up by 278.49 points and Nifty up by 87.90 points. The 30-scrip BSE Sensex was up by 0.46 percent at 60965.18 at 9.46 am.
Similarly, 50-scrip NSE Nifty was trading at 18190.70 at 9.46 am, up by 87.90 points or 0.49 percent. On the Sensex, the sectors which were trading high with maximum gain are Healthcare at 1.27 and oil and gas at 0.85.
