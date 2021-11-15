Left Menu

KKR, Global Infrastructure Partners to take CyrusOne private for $11.5 bln

KKR & Co Inc and Global Infrastructure Partners (GIP) will take U.S. data center operator CyrusOne Inc private for $11.49 billion in cash, the latest deal in a sector that has boomed during the COVID-19 pandemic. The coronavirus-driven shift to remote work has increased the usage of cloud-based services, driving up demand for data centers that help power the digital infrastructure.

Reuters | Updated: 15-11-2021 19:39 IST | Created: 15-11-2021 19:39 IST
KKR, Global Infrastructure Partners to take CyrusOne private for $11.5 bln

KKR & Co Inc and Global Infrastructure Partners (GIP) will take U.S. data center operator CyrusOne Inc private for $11.49 billion in cash, the latest deal in a sector that has boomed during the COVID-19 pandemic.

The coronavirus-driven shift to remote work has increased the usage of cloud-based services, driving up demand for data centers that help power the digital infrastructure. KKR and GIP will pay $90.50 for each CyrusOne share as per the deal announced on Monday, representing a 5.9% premium to the company's last closing price. CyrusOne shares rose 3.6%.

The buyout values the Dallas-based company, which has more than 50 data centers globally, at about $15 billion including debt. In a similar move, real estate investment trust American Tower agreed to buy CyrusOne's rival CoreSite Realty Corp for $7.5 billion.

Infrastructure and real estate funds have also scooped up data center assets in recent months to capitalize on the demand surge. In June, Blackstone Funds agreed https://www.reuters.com/business/blackstone-take-qts-realty-trust-private-10-bln-deal-2021-06-07 to purchase QTS Realty Trust Inc for $10 billion to gain access to the company's more than 7 million square feet of data center space throughout North America and Europe.

Denver-based CoreSite, the operator of 24 data centers in the United States, was 2.1% higher in premarket trading. Reuters had first reported CoreSite was fielding acquisition interests last week, and in September had reported that CyrusOne was working with investment bank Morgan Stanley to explore strategic alternatives.

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

TRENDING

1
FBI says hackers got no data after compromising email server

FBI says hackers got no data after compromising email server

 United States
2
Study finds target for potential cancer drugs may, worsen disease

Study finds target for potential cancer drugs may, worsen disease

 United States
3
Health News Roundup: Australia vaccine-mandate protesters compare state govt to Nazis, Philips in discussions with FDA after new inspection findings and more

Health News Roundup: Australia vaccine-mandate protesters compare state govt...

 Global
4
Health News Roundup: Israel says children aged 5-11 can receive COVID-19 vaccine; U.S. weekly COVID-19 vaccinations hit highest in nearly six months and more

Health News Roundup: Israel says children aged 5-11 can receive COVID-19 vac...

 Global

DevShots

Latest News

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

Living with Covid means prioritising prevention and treatment

Ghana’s healthcare system back on track with new hospitals from Ellipse Projects and Adjaye Associates

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-130-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2021