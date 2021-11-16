Hero Electric ties up with Charzer to install charging stations

Left Menu

Hero Electric on Tuesday said it has joined hands with Bengaluru-based EV charging startup Charzer to install 1 lakh charging stations across the country over the next three years. With vision and commitment to advance the growth of EVs, the company is working rigorously to scale up the charging infrastructure, he added.

Hero Electric on Tuesday said it has joined hands with Bengaluru-based EV charging startup Charzer to install 1 lakh charging stations across the country over the next three years. As part of the partnership, in the first year of collaboration, Charzer will install 10,000 charging stations across the top 30 cities. The startup will deploy Kirana Charzer across Hero Electric dealerships to ease charging facility availability for consumers, the leading electric two-wheeler maker said in a statement. ''At Hero, we believe that a robust and well-equipped infrastructure network is key to the development of EVs in India. This association will aid the EV growth and provide a seamless charging experience to customers by integrating charging slot booking and payment with chargers deployed by Charzer,'' Hero Electric CEO Sohinder Gill noted. With vision and commitment to advance the growth of EVs, the company is working rigorously to scale up the charging infrastructure, he added. Charzer co-founder Sameer Ranjan Jaiswal said the collaboration would help in the installation of the charging station and contribute to the electric mobility revolution. ''It is (Hero) the oldest EV manufacturer in the country with a vision to drive positive and greener change. We are collectively building an extensive network of charging stations at Kirana stores, apartments, offices, and malls for easy accessibility.

“Our partnership with Hero Electric is a giant leap towards this goal, and with this partnership, we are excited to charge up the next million vehicles,'' he added. The company currently has a presence across 20 cities, including Bengaluru, Pune, Delhi, Hyderabad, Mangalore and Vishakhapatnam.

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

