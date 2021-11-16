Left Menu

Ashok Leyland EV arm to supply 300 buses to Bengaluru transport corp

Commercial vehicle maker Ashok Leylands EV arm Switch Mobility has bagged a contract for the supply and operation of 300 electric buses for Bengaluru Metropolitan Transport Corporation BMTC, according to a statement.

PTI | Mumbai | Updated: 16-11-2021 15:58 IST | Created: 16-11-2021 15:58 IST
Ashok Leyland EV arm to supply 300 buses to Bengaluru transport corp
  • Country:
  • India

Commercial vehicle maker Ashok Leyland's EV arm Switch Mobility has bagged a contract for the supply and operation of 300 electric buses for Bengaluru Metropolitan Transport Corporation (BMTC), according to a statement. The fleet and charging infrastructure will be supplied, operated and maintained by Switch for a period of 12 years on a Gross Cost Contract (GCC) Model under the FAME II Scheme, the company said in a release. A gross-cost contract pays the operator a specified sum to provide a specified service for a specified period. Under this model, all revenue collected is for the authority.

This contract further reinforces the company's vision to be a global technology leader, providing net zero carbon commercial mobility products and solutions that create outstanding value for all stakeholders, the company said. ''Switch is proud to serve the city of Bengaluru with a new fleet of technologically advanced electric buses. All Switch vehicles are zero emission, but we set the bar much higher, aiming for net zero carbon across all of our operations. Passengers on our vehicles can travel in the comfort of knowing that their journey will emit no CO2 to impact the planet,” said Andy Palmer, Executive Vice Chairman and CEO of Switch Mobility Ltd, said. The buses are expected to reduce fuel consumption by around 5.5 million litres annually, leading to a reduction in carbon emissions by more than 14,500 tonnes per year alongside cost savings for BMTC, Switch Mobility claimed in the release. ''Switch is delighted to partner with BMTC as we work towards a common goal of sustainability. Through the deployment of 300 of our zero tail-pipe emission electric buses, Switch will play a central role in reducing carbon in the city of Bengaluru,” said Mahesh Babu, COO of Switch Mobility Ltd. & CEO of Switch Mobility, India. The cost of ownership and the product experience that Switch Mobility can deliver is amongst the best in the sector and its ability to bring value to customers like BMTC, combined with the superior technology and innovation, will help the company to serve many more such customers in the future, Babu said.

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

TRENDING

1
Science News Roundup: NASA not expected to send crew to moon until 2026 or later; Vaccines not linked to menstrual changes; COVID, flu shots can go together and more

Science News Roundup: NASA not expected to send crew to moon until 2026 or l...

 Global
2
Personal info of nearly 5.9 mn customers of hotel booking site RedDoorz leaked in Singapore’s largest data breach

Personal info of nearly 5.9 mn customers of hotel booking site RedDoorz leak...

 Singapore
3
Nokia, UTS open new research facility to push boundaries of 5G

Nokia, UTS open new research facility to push boundaries of 5G

 Australia
4
Obesity raises risk of gum disease by inflating growth of bone-destroying cells: Study

Obesity raises risk of gum disease by inflating growth of bone-destroying ce...

 United States

DevShots

Latest News

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

Living with Covid means prioritising prevention and treatment

Ghana’s healthcare system back on track with new hospitals from Ellipse Projects and Adjaye Associates

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-130-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2021