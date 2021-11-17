Left Menu

Honda Motorcycle sales in Karnataka cross 4 million vehicles

Keeping up with customers varying needs requirements, our diverse line-up of BS-VI models, backed by value-added service in the new normal, will continue to delight them, said Yadvinder Singh Guleria, Director, Sales and Marketing, Honda Motorcycle Scooter India, said.

Honda Motorcycle and Scooter India on Wednesday said its cumulative sales in Karnataka has crossed the 4-million vehicles mark, mainly driven by increased touchpoints and expansion of product portfolio. It also said that catering to the rising personal mobility needs of customers, HMSI continues to lead scooterisation in the state with a strong 49 per cent market share, with an overall market share of 32 per cent in the two-wheeler market in the state (including scooter and motorcycle).

While it took 16 years to achieve a cumulative sales of two-million vehicles, the next two million vehicles were sold in the state in just five years, Honda Motorcycle and Scooter India (HMSI) Pvt Ltd said in a statement. “This milestone has come at a very auspicious time of festivities. Keeping up with customers' varying needs & requirements, our diverse line-up of BS-VI models, backed by value-added service in the new normal, will continue to delight them,” said Yadvinder Singh Guleria, Director, Sales and Marketing, Honda Motorcycle & Scooter India, said. HMSI offers a range of scooters (Activa 125, Dio and Grazia 125). Adding to this are the eight exciting BS-VI motorcycles (CD 110 Dream, Livo, SP125, Shine, Unicorn, X-Blade, Hornet 2.0 & CB200X), the company said. The company said it has 380 touchpoints, including dealerships, authorised service centres and best deal outlets across the state.

Besides, Honda has ramped up its digital marketing efforts while ensuring all safety guidelines across its dealerships at the same time, it added.

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

