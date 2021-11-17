AP Governor Biswabhusan Harichandran admitted to hospital with COVID-19

Left Menu

PTI | Amaravati | Updated: 17-11-2021 17:26 IST | Created: 17-11-2021 17:16 IST
Andhra Pradesh Governor Biswabhusan Harichandan was admitted to AIG Hospitals in Hyderabad on Wednesday after he was diagnosed with COVID-19, his Press Secretary said.

A medical bulletin said in the evening that the Governor has been evaluated by a multidisciplinary team and his condition was clinically stable with normal oxygen saturation at room air. "Based on CT findings and previous history of comorbidities, he has been diagnosed with moderate COVID-19. He is being closely monitored by a team of experts," the bulletin said.

The Press Secretary, in a release, said Harichandan suffered a "minor illness" after his return from New Delhi last week.

''An RT-PCR test was conducted as a precaution as the Governor complained of cough and cold," he said.

The Governor was diagnosed with COVID-19 on November 15.

He was taken to Hyderabad by a special flight on Wednesday morning and admitted to AIG Hospitals.

