Go Fashion IPO gets fully subscribed within hours of opening on Wed

The initial public offer of Go Fashion (India) Limited, which owns women's wear brand Go Colors, was fully subscribed within hours of opening and received 2.46 times subscription at close on Wednesday.

The Rs 1,013.6-crore IPO received bids for 1,99,02,708 shares against 80,79,491 shares on offer, according to NSE data.

The category for retail individual investors (RIIs) received huge demand, getting subscribed 12.14 times, while non-institutional investors received 44 per cent subscription and qualified institutional buyers (QIBs) 25 per cent.

The initial public offer has a fresh issue of up to Rs 125 crore and an offer for sale of up to 12,878,389 equity shares.

The price range for the offer is Rs 655-690 per share.

Go Fashion (India) Ltd on Tuesday raised a little over Rs 456 crore from anchor investors.

The proceeds from the fresh issue will be used to fund the roll-out of 120 new exclusive brand outlets to support working capital requirements and general corporate purposes.

The company is engaged in the development, design, sourcing, marketing and retailing of a range of women's bottom-wear products under the brand 'Go Colors'.

Its bottom-wear products, including churidars, leggings, dhotis, harem pants, Patiala, palazzos, culottes, pants, trousers and jeggings are sold across multiple categories such as ethnic wear, western wear, fusion wear, athleisure, and types of denim.

JM Financial, DAM Capital Advisors and ICICI Securities are the managers of the offer.

The equity shares will be listed on BSE and NSE.

